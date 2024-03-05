NHF makes $60m investment in health centre for Belfield, St Mary Loop Jamaica

The National Health Fund (NHF) has announced a $60 million investment support for the building of a new health centre in Belfield, St Mary.

The 4,227 square foot building will serve approximately 2,000 people in Belfield and other surrounding communities such as Belfield Hill Top, Belfield Line, Belfield Over River, and will offer services such as maternal and child health, mental health, and nutrition. The health centre will also be delivering pharmacy services in keeping with the mandate of the Fund.

Chief Executive Officer at the NHF, Everton Anderson in announcing the project reiterated the Fund’s commitment to making healthcare more available to Jamaicans island wide.

“This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our role in fostering a thriving healthcare sector in Jamaica. This funding marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Belfield.

“In the year 2003, the Fund was established to support healthcare financing in Jamaica, and 20 years later, we have helped scores of institutions and programmes develop and improve their delivery of health services.

“Over 850 projects have been approved across all regions valued at some $23 billion. The NHF is dedicated to supporting the operational priorities of the Regional Health Authorities in improving healthcare in Jamaica,” Anderson said.

There are also six NHF-managed public sector pharmacy locations in St Mary, 106 across the island, where public patients can fill their prescriptions free of cost from the Government of Jamaica’s list of vital, essential and necessary drugs.

The ten-month project valued at approximately $140 million is in partnership with the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports, and Education (CHASE) Fund, the North-East Regional Health Authority and the Ministry of Health & Wellness.