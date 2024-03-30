Over $9m worth of ganja seized in Portland operation Loop Jamaica

The Area 2 Narcotics Division seized over 900 pounds of ganja during an anti-narcotics operation in Norwich, Port Antonio in Portland on Friday, March 29.

Reports are that about 2:00 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area, during which, the coastal areas of the community were searched.

Eighteen knitted bags containing 919 pounds of compressed ganja were found concealed in shrubs.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of JMD 9,190,000. No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

Meanwhile, detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this seizure to contact the Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.