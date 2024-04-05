PBS to acquire Xerox in Peru, Ecuador Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PBS to acquire Xerox in Peru, Ecuador Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

3,000 acres of ackee, breadfruit, mangoes for South St James

J’can companies urged to get up to speed on safeguarding clients’ data

Shericka Jackson withdraws from Miramar Invitational

PBS to acquire Xerox in Peru, Ecuador

The economic multiplier effect and Jamaica Carnival

MIYA donates water stations to McGrath High

Tea maker Shavuot Int’l expands with second farm, factory in St Mary

Fans give support to Buju Banton amid death of his son 

Friday Apr 05

25°C
Business
Loop News

3 hrs ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Productive Business Solutions Limited (PBS) has reached an agreement with Xerox Holdings Corporation (Xerox) to acquire its businesses in Peru and Ecuador.

Following the acquisition, PBS will become the exclusive distribution partner for Xerox in Peru and Ecuador.

Both companies will continue to operate as subsidiaries of PBS.

“This strategic expansion in Peru and Ecuador further solidifies our presence in Latin America, extends our footprint to a total of 24 countries and bolsters our workforce to over 3,000 IT professionals. We look forward to deepening our longstanding relationship with Xerox and welcome the talented teams in Peru and Ecuador to PBS.” said P.B. Scott, Chairman of PBS.

PBS said it has worked in partnership with Xerox for over two decades, “during which we have consistently delivered a comprehensive suite of products and professional services to our valued clients across Central America, the Caribbean and South America”.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 pending authorization from the Ecuadorian competition authority.

PBS recently conclude a successful financial year, recording revenues of US$333.3 million for the year ended December 2023, an increase of US$21.3 million over 2022.

In its financials, the company indicated that it remained focused on solidifying its position as the leading Information Communication Technology (ICT) provider in the Caribbean and Central America.

Net profit for the full year was US$11.4 million, compared to US$8.5 million in the corresponding period in 2022.

Related Articles

Business

August 10, 2022 03:51 PM

Business

August 19, 2021 05:00 PM

Business

December 19, 2019 11:37 AM

Recent Articles

Business

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

Business

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

Jamaica News

3,000 acres of ackee, breadfruit, mangoes for South St James

More From

Sport

Jamaica secure 4th place at 37th Carifta Swimming Championships

See also

Kai Alert and Noland Barrett emerged as the standout performers

Jamaica News

3 guns, including rifles, plus wanted man bagged in St James on Thurs

Two rifles, a pistol and five magazines were seized by a joint police-military team during a number of targeted operations St James on Thursday.
In Mount Salem, Montego Bay, the police, in collabor

Jamaica News

Fatalities from four-vehicle crash identified

4 killed and over 20 injured in St Ann road crashes over last 4 days

Jamaica News

NRSC alarmed at 10 road deaths in first three days of April

Vice-Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Dr Lucien Jones, has expressed alarm about the recent spike in fatal accidents, resulting in the deaths of 10 people over the first three days

Jamaica News

Three women, a man and a deadly fight

What started as an argument between a man and a woman at his home in the wee hours of Monday, has left the man dead and the police probing the circumstances surrounding his death after the woman’s mot

Business

Tara Shoucair satisfies chocolate market with healthy indulgences

Young People in Business

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols