Portmore cashier accused of stealing from phone card machine Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South police have charged a 32-year-old cashier with larceny as a servant and access to computer device with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence, following an investigation at a business place in Portmore, St Catherine.

Charged is Corey Carter, a supervisor, of 4 West address, also in Portmore.

Reports from the police are that Carter, who was employed as a cashier, used an authorised code to operate a phone card machine, sold a quantity of phone card purchased gift items valued at J$212,520 from a phone card machine, and reportedly converted it to his use and benefit.

This is reported to have taken place between February 2023 and January 2024.

A report was made and the investigation was launched. It led to Carter being arrested and charged, the police said.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.