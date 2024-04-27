Riley: We have no fear once Lennox Green is on the team Loop Jamaica

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Excelsior head coach David Riley says it is a great feeling to win the Penn Relays High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America.

The Mountain View-based school secured its first-ever Penn Relays 4x100m title with a hard-fought victory on the final day of the world’s oldest and largest annual track and field carnival at Franklin Field on Saturday.

Excelsior owed their victory to Lennon Green, who outbattled Kingston College’s anchor leg runner, Marcinho Rose, at the finish line after a fiercely contested final-leg battle.

Excelsior completed the race in 40.45 seconds for the win, narrowly besting KC, which finished in 40.53 seconds. Herbert Morrison claimed third place with a time of 40.56 seconds, completing a clean sweep of the medals for Jamaican high schools.

