Road fixed in area where female farmer was gifted with donkey Loop Jamaica

Dionne Blake, the female farmer from Cornwall district in St Elizabeth who received a donkey from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to help transport her farm produce last year, has more reasons to celebrate.

This was after the farm road in her community was recently paved.

The road repair is the fulfilment of a promise that was made by Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, when he handed over the donkey called ‘Prosperity’ to Blake on Holness’ behalf on July 21, 2023.

At the time, Green pledged to place the community road under the Farm Road Programme, with the intention of rehabilitating the infrastructure.

On Friday, Green posted a series of photographs of before and after the road rehabilitation works on the roadway, on X, formerly Twitter.

“Remember Dionne (Blake)? The hardworking farmer whose request the PM had granted.

“Well, we had committed that the farm road which serves the area, Cornwall Top, would also be addressed. This Gov’t is a Gov’t of action! Big up to the @rada_jam (RADA) team. #CaringForYou,” Green wrote.

File photo offarmer Dionne Blake receiving a donkey and more from Government officials, including North West St Elizabeth Member of Parliament (MP), J C Hutchinson (in photo), on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, last year.

Meanwhile, Blake has been updating her followers on Tiktok of the road rehabilitation exercise.

“So, we deh pon the donkey lady street and we are getting the road,” said Blake while highlighting the asphalt on a section of the roadway.

She recalled how a delivery truck that was transporting her stove and mattress had to stop on a section of the road because the driver could not proceed any further, due to the poor state of the roadway.

“My sister don’t have to help me carry any heavy stove anymore, because, look guys, look what’s happening here,” stated Blake.

The elated farmer also expressed gratitude to the Government for delivering on its promise to fix the road.

Blake, who cultivates pumpkin, sorrel, corn, peanuts and rears chicken, had appealed for support when Holness visited St Elizabeth last year.

In addition to being presented with the donkey, she received a backpack pesticide sprayer and poultry de-feathering equipment, as well as a one-year scholarship for two of her children who were attending secondary school.