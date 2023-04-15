Home
Local News
Road Ready Series: Go-to hairstyles for Carnival road march Loop Jamaica

Road Ready Series: Go-to hairstyles for Carnival road march Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops give tips on how J’cans can earn to purchase carnival costumes

Watkins scores 2 more, Villa beat Newcastle 3-0 in EPL

NBA: Wolves go big to beat Thunder in play-in game, get 8th seed

10 things to do on the road Carnival day

Cops, family search for 22-year-old female from Kingston 20

Crime problems in several Manchester communities; curfew imposed

Road Ready Series: Go-to hairstyles for Carnival road march

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

WATCH: ‘We are not responsible for that bridge’ – Warmington

Pepsi Ja puts a big blue truck on de road!

Saturday Apr 15

30?C
Carnival
Loop Lifestyle

13 hrs ago

Road Ready Series: Go-to hairdos for Carnival Day

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Since kicking off our Road Ready Series, we’ve given you make-up and styling tips to achieve the perfect look for the road on Carnival day. But what about the hairdo? We’ve got those tips, too!

As the goddesses gear up to hit the road on Sunday, the hairstyle has to be on point as well.

Loop News sat down with Gellion Francis of Xo Links Beauty Loft who shared five low-maintenance hairstyles for road march. Watch the Road Ready Series video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay to find out her picks and why.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops give tips on how J’cans can earn to purchase carnival costumes

Sport

Watkins scores 2 more, Villa beat Newcastle 3-0 in EPL

Sport

NBA: Wolves go big to beat Thunder in play-in game, get 8th seed

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah stunned at Tom Jones Memorial; Julien Alfred runs 21.91

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic champion in the women’s 100m and 200m, came in second place in the Olympic Development women’s 200m at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on Frid

Our Endz

See also

STETHS wins Grace Foods ‘Move like a Champ’ initiative for a 2nd time

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) emerged as the winner of the Grace Foods ‘Move like a Champ’ competition for the second consecutive year, earning a cash prize of $360,000 for the school.

Jamaica News

Suspected goat thief from St Thomas, Kgn chopped to death in St Ann

The St Ann’s Bay police are investigating the mob killing of a man in Alderton district, Claremont in the parish on Wednesday, April 12.
Dead is 28-year-old Tevin Pinnock, otherwise called “Shatty’

Sport

Fraser-Pryce confirmed for Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi

Jamaica’s sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the Continental Tour Gold meeting on May 13 for the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya.
The five-time world 100m champion has already b

Jamaica News

Search on for 17-y-o girl gone missing in Portmore

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 17-year-old Mekayla Hibbert of Two East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, April 11.
She is of dark compl

Jamaica News

WATCH: ‘Buy a bag… Yuh going need it!’ KD Knight tells PM Holness

Former People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP), Senator and Cabinet minister, KD Knight, has advised Prime Minister Andrew Holness to “buy a bag” in preparation for his projected polit

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols