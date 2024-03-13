Sada sets new Barbados national 200m record at GC Foster Classic Loop Jamaica

Two-time World Championship 400m bronze medallist Sada Williams of MVP Track Club stole the limelight at the GC Foster Classic in Spanish Town on Saturday night by setting a new Barbados national record and a personal best in the women’s 200m event.

Williams easily secured victory in 22.59 seconds in a positive 1.5 metres per second wind, surpassing her previous national record of 22.61 set in 2016 while competing for Harrison College at the Powerade Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old expressed joy at her performance, stating, “I haven’t run that fast since 2016. I was just hoping that the wind was legal. I wasn’t expecting much in the 200m, so I guess this only shows how fast I’ll run in the 400m this season, so I’m very excited to see how that goes. I did not think I was going to come out here and run that fast.”

Williams led an MVP Track Club sweep, with Natasha Morrison finishing second in 23.53 and Tina Clayton third in 23.65. Tina’s twin sister, Tia Clayton, finished fourth in 23.81.

Javari Thomas of Dynamic Speed Track Club won the men’s 200m in 20.68 seconds, followed by Demish Gaye (20.71) of Sprintec Track Club and Wendell Miller (20.83) of MVP Track Club.

Jura Levy, a medallist at World Championships and Olympic Games representing Legacy Athletics, clinched victory in the women’s 100m at 11.55 seconds, narrowly beating out Mickaell Moodie from GC Foster College (11.57) and Alexis James from Mico University College (11.61).

In the men’s category, Kadrian Goldson, the World University Games 100m gold medalist from Sprintec Track Club, secured first place with a time of 10.18 seconds. Odaine McPherson from GC Foster College claimed second at 10.23 seconds, while Thomas, who earlier triumphed in the 200m event, finished third with a time of 10.30 seconds.

Tovea Jenkins, representing Sprintec, claimed victory in the women’s 400m with a time of 53.08 seconds. Meanwhile, Assinie Wilson of Dynamic Speed Track Club secured first place in the men’s 400m event, clocking in at 46.64 seconds.