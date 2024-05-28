Search for missing girl from Fifth Street, Kingston intensifies Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Search for missing girl from Fifth Street, Kingston intensifies Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Timoya Panton of Fifth Street, Kingston 12 who has been missing since Monday, May 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Timoya was last seen at home about 8:00 am dressed in a floral blouse, shorts and a pair of slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timoya Panton is asked to contact the Trench Town Police at 876-948-8243, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

See also

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols