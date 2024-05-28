Search for missing girl from Fifth Street, Kingston intensifies Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Timoya Panton of Fifth Street, Kingston 12 who has been missing since Monday, May 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Timoya was last seen at home about 8:00 am dressed in a floral blouse, shorts and a pair of slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timoya Panton is asked to contact the Trench Town Police at 876-948-8243, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.