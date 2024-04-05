Shericka Jackson withdraws from Miramar Invitational Loop Jamaica

Two-time World 200m champion Shericka Jackson has withdrawn from the Miramar Invitational scheduled for Saturday, further delaying her preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics this summer.

At her debut Olympics, Rio 2016, Jackson won two medals (bronze in the 400m and a silver in the 4x400m relay) and clinched three at Tokyo 2020 (100m bronze, gold in the 4x100m, and another bronze in the 4×400m).

This marks the third instance in which the current Olympic Games bronze medalist in the 100m has postponed her season opener. Previously, Jackson had withdrawn from the JAAA Puma/Fuller/Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town on January 13 due to illness, and the Grace Jackson/Queen’s Development meet at the National Stadium on January 26.

In a post on her Facebook page, Jackson announced her absence from the weekend event without disclosing the reason behind her decision. “Never Quit. Unfortunately, Shericka won’t be competing at the Miramar Invitational this Saturday. Will definitely keep y’all updated whenever the season opener is scheduled,” she posted.

President of MVP Track Club, Bruce James, affirmed that pulling Jackson from the meet was in her best interest. “This is the right decision for Shericka right now,” said James.

Another MVP athlete, Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas, has also withdrawn from the meet. Both Jackson and Strachan were slated to compete in the women’s 200m event.

Jackson is the second high-profile athlete to withdraw from the meet. Reigning world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA also announced her non-participation.

Jackson and Richardson last competed at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon, last September, where Jackson’s victory in the sprint double solidified her status as one of the premier all-around sprinters in history. She became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, joining Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013 and American Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Over 20 Jamaican athletes are scheduled to participate in the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.