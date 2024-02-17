St Andrew man charged with murder Loop Jamaica

Thirty-nine-year-old Cavenna James otherwise called ‘Nile’ of Burn Side Valley District in St Andrew has been charged with murder, possession of prohibited Weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony following an incident on Conroy Lane in Kingston on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Akeem Barnaby otherwise called ‘Kaka’, of West Avenue in Kingston. Reports are that at about 12:08 pm James alighted from a motor vehicle and opened gunfire hitting Barnaby to the upper body.

Barnaby was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

James was arrested and charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.