Stanley Motta’s profit hit by rising costs Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Stanley Motta’s profit hit by rising costs Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

National Education Trust preps peace garden at Swallowfield Primary

Stanley Motta’s Q4 profit hit by rising costs

Male stabbed in chest while trying to save female from phone robbery

3 in custody as cops seize firearm during raid in St Ann

Bunting decries lack of enough service vehicles at some police station

Newsmaker: Nation left in shock as veteran journalist shot dead

Gov’t exploring strategies to ease overcrowding in local jails

100 new JUTC buses expected to arrive in Jamaica by July – Vaz

Manchester man allegedly held with over $18-m worth of ‘coke’ at SIA

Kolkata rout Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Indian Premier League final

Monday May 27

31°C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

Stanley Motta’s flagship property, the 58 HWT Tech Park, continues to attract significant interest from local and international tenants in the outsourcing sector.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Stanley Motta Jamaica Ltd revealed robust performance across key financial metrics but profit still dipped slightly in the March 2024 quarter.

Revenue for the March quarter was driven by higher occupancy rates and rental income from its property portfolio.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at $132 million, marking a four per cent rise compared to $127 million in the same period last year. This growth is primarily attributed to the company’s successful efforts in tenant acquisition and retention, as well as favourable market conditions.

Net profit, however, dipped to $59 million from $65.3 million a year earlier. The profit margin was negatively impacted by higher costs in the quarter.

The company’s flagship property, the 58 HWT Tech Park, continues to attract significant interest from local and international tenants in the outsourcing sector.

Stanley Motta is constructing another tower at the premises with it booking work in progress bringing total assets to $9.9 billion from $9.6 billion a year earlier.

The outlook for Stanley Motta remains solid due to continued growth in the commercial real estate sector. 

Related Articles

Business

October 10, 2023 03:01 PM

Business

August 13, 2021 01:45 PM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

National Education Trust preps peace garden at Swallowfield Primary

Business

Stanley Motta’s Q4 profit hit by rising costs

Lifestyle

Jamaica’s Rose Hill on a mission to ‘heal’

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins

Shanieka Ricketts was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet, finishing third in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 14.55 metres

See also

Jamaica News

Taxi man ‘Rim Head’ killed near Linstead

The St Catherine North police are probing Saturday’s shooting death of a taxi operator near Linstead in the parish.
The deceased is 37-year-old Kion Bartley, alias ‘Rim Head’, of Bongo Town in Vict

Jamaica News

Manchester man allegedly held with over $18-m worth of ‘coke’ at SIA

Investigators from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) have charged a 53-year-old man, Thomas Edwards of Hatfield in Manchester, with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, at

Jamaica News

Social media erupts re Chuck’s hint at corporal punishment ban at home

A declaration by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck that the Government has plans to outlaw corporal punishment in homes, building on the success of having banned it in schools island-wide, has generated m

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Nation left in shock as veteran journalist shot dead

This week’s overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the shocking murder of 53-year-old veteran journalist Job Nelson in St Andrew on Tuesday night.
During Nelson’s 35 years of service in th

Jamaica News

100 new JUTC buses expected to arrive in Jamaica by July – Vaz

In the coming months, the Jamaica Urban Transport Company’s (JUTC) fleet is set to be further bolstered with the arrival of an additional 100 buses.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols