Still no word: Search continues for missing 16-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Jamiyah Alexander of Campbell’s Boulevard, Waltham Park, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday, June 04.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Halfway Tree Police are that between 5:12 pm. And 7:15 pm,Jamiyah was last seen at home dressed in a pink sweater, black shorts and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamiyah is asked to contact the Halfway Tree Police at 876- 926-8184-5, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.