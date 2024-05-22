Studio engineer on murder rap after intervening in dispute Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Studio engineer on murder rap after intervening in dispute Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica’s parish courts backlog-free

Studio engineer on murder rap after intervening in dispute

No decision yet on discontinuing some CXC subjects in Jamaica – OEC

Jamaica’s judges among the highest-paid in Caribbean, says Chuck

Contracts to be awarded under SPARK programme by Sept 30, says PM

NBA: Celtics edge Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 of East finals

Barbie to make dolls to honour Venus Williams and other star athletes

Boy charged after stabbing schoolmate

More money for jury duty in Jamaica

Naggo Head out front at INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Champs

Wednesday May 22

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

38 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-three-year-old Tashwayne Todd, otherwise called ‘Twayne’, a studio engineer of Parry Town and Priory addresses in St Ann, has been charged with murder.

Todd was charged following the stabbing death of 29-year-old Ricardo McGhie, a porter of Hague Settlement in Trelawny.

The incident happened on Seaboard Street in Falmouth, Trelawny, on May 18.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 12:45am, McGhie got into a dispute with another man when Todd reportedly intervened.

A knife was brought into play and McGhie was stabbed in the upper body. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Todd turned himself in and was later charged on May 20.

A court date is being arranged, the police said. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they will recognise a Palestinian state

Jamaica News

Morris Dixon expresses condolences after journalist Job Nelson killed

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s parish courts backlog-free

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Trough to bring increased rainfall this week

Jamaicans should brace for rains this week, as a trough is expected to move into the central Caribbean today, fuelling unstable weather across the island through to the end of the week.
In fact, th

Caribbean News

iBET Guyana signs Rawle Toney as first ambassador

See also

iBET Guyana, an online betting platform and subsidiary of Supreme Ventures Limited, transformed Froggy’s Grill at 232 Camp and Middle Street, Georgetown, into a buzzing hub of excitement and entertain

Jamaica News

Boy charged after stabbing schoolmate

Three weeks after a 15-year-old boy reportedly stabbed his schoolmate in Clarkes Town Square, Trelawny, the police are reporting that he’s been slapped with a wounding with intent charge.
He is a m

Business

Lumber Depot acquires hardware and plumbing company

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, Lumber Depot Limited (LUMBER) has announced the acquisition of a 35 per cent interest in Atlantic Hardware & Plumbing Company Limited, according

Jamaica News

Men posing as passengers kill taxi driver

A taxi operator is now dead after men, reportedly posing as passengers, shot him on Tuesday afternoon.
The gun attack occurred at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Windward Road in Kings

Jamaica News

Opposition leader’s dual citizenship row escalates

Daryl Vaz faces criticism, accused of revealing Golding’s passport-related information

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols