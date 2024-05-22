Studio engineer on murder rap after intervening in dispute Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Tashwayne Todd, otherwise called ‘Twayne’, a studio engineer of Parry Town and Priory addresses in St Ann, has been charged with murder.

Todd was charged following the stabbing death of 29-year-old Ricardo McGhie, a porter of Hague Settlement in Trelawny.

The incident happened on Seaboard Street in Falmouth, Trelawny, on May 18.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 12:45am, McGhie got into a dispute with another man when Todd reportedly intervened.

A knife was brought into play and McGhie was stabbed in the upper body. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Todd turned himself in and was later charged on May 20.

A court date is being arranged, the police said.