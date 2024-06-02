Tufton remains in hospital in stable condition after surgery – MOHW Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, remains in the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) following a crash in St Andrew on Sunday morning while he was out cycling.

In a social media post, Tufton said the incident involved dancehall artiste Valiant, who took him to the hospital after he was hit off his bicycle by a motor vehicle.

In a release on Sunday evening, the Health and Wellness Ministry said Tufton is “in stable condition and is now resting after surgery on his wrist and knee”.

The ministry also said he is in good spirits and will remain in the hospital overnight.

“The minister has thanked members of the public who have kept him in their prayers and have sent their best wishes,” the release also stated.