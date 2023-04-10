Two Guyanese women booked following cocaine seizure at SIA Loop Jamaica

Two Guyanese nationals have been arrested and slapped with cocaine charges following a seizure at the Sangster International Airport on Tuesday April 4.

They are 21-tear-old Oshaura Moses, self-employed; and 27-year-old Abiki Moses, a chef, both of Georgetown in Guyana.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, both females checked in at the airport to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom.

During a search, cocaine amounting to 9.5 kilograms was found concealed in their luggage.

They were arrested and subsequently charged after an interview session in the presence of their lawyer, for the offences:

1. Possession of cocaine.

2. Dealing in cocaine.

3. Attempting to export cocaine; and

3. Conspiring to export cocaine.

Both women are to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, April 12.