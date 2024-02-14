Vybz Kartel appeal hearing begins at the Privy Council Loop Jamaica

The UK’s Judicial Committee of the Privy Council began hearing the appeal of lawyers representing Vybz Kartel and three co-convicts, including fellow deejay Shawn Storm, on Wednesday morning.

The four appellants Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted of the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams on March 13, 2014. They are seeking to have the conviction quashed.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appellants’ appeal against conviction and their case is now before the Privy Council.

Related Article

After a trial lasting 64 days before the trial judge and a jury in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, Jamaica, the appellants were convicted of Williams’ murder. The prosecution’s case was that the appellants murdered Williams on August 16, 2011, after he failed to return two unlicensed firearms which Palmer had given him for safekeeping.

A screengrab from the proceedings underway at the Privy Council on Wednesday.

The Privy Council hearing started today around 5:30 am Jamaica time or 10:30 am in London. Up to the time of the break, the attorneys for the appellants were discussing the likely effect that keeping the juror accused of attempting to bribe the others could have had on the panel.

The matter resumed a short while ago.

You can watch the proceedings here.