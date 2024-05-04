WATCH: Residents in Cooreville Gardens cry foul as sewage floods area Loop Jamaica

Residents in Coorreville Gardens, St Andrew are calling on the National Water Commision (NWC) to visit their community to repair a broken pipe that has been releasing sewage close to their homes.

Residents said a team came to repair a pipe in the area and after the workers left things have gone down hill.

“As a result of this problem we are making a despeate appeal for the matter to be addressed,” said one man who lives in the area.

“The situation has reached a point where the stench of sewage is making our lives miserable,” the resident said.

“I am the owner of a small business in the area and because of the situation I am losing customers,” said one resident from the area.