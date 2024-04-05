15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson and her son, one-year-old Malichi Williston, of Portmore Park, Bridgeport in St Catherine, who have been missing since Friday, April 5.

Wilson is of dark complexion, slim build and 160 centemetres (five feet three inches) tall, while Malichi is of dark complexion and about 52 centimetres (two feet).

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 5am, Wilson and her son were last seen at home. When last seen, she was dressed in a peach dress, while Malichi was dressed in a blue, red and white jumper.

All efforts to contact them have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruth-Ann Wilson and Malichi Williston is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.