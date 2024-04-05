15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée

15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

FID RESPONDS: Commits to financial crimes fight amid adverse ruling

UAE ban Pakistan-born batter Usman Khan for 5 years

Tavares-Finson blasts FID for ‘incompetence’ re charging of AIML

Lebron James’ son, Bronny, declares for NBA draft

Mother and daughter charged with murder

Diana Lynch creates first black-owned golf resort, in Dom Rep

Jamaica Diaspora Conference set for June in Montego Bay

BCMG to participate in Emerging Leaders Programme

Saturday Apr 06

16°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson and her son, one-year-old Malichi Williston, of Portmore Park, Bridgeport in St Catherine, who have been missing since Friday, April 5.

Wilson is of dark complexion, slim build and 160 centemetres (five feet three inches) tall, while Malichi is of dark complexion and about 52 centimetres (two feet).

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 5am, Wilson and her son were last seen at home. When last seen, she was dressed in a peach dress, while Malichi was dressed in a blue, red and white jumper.

All efforts to contact them have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruth-Ann Wilson and Malichi Williston is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: The Estate, Vineyard Soirée

Jamaica News

15-year-old mother and her one-year-old son gone missing in Portmore

Jamaica News

FID RESPONDS: Commits to financial crimes fight amid adverse ruling

More From

Jamaica News

Three women, a man and a deadly fight

What started as an argument between a man and a woman at his home in the wee hours of Monday, has left the man dead and the police probing the circumstances surrounding his death after the woman’s mot

Sport

Jamaica secure 4th place at 37th Carifta Swimming Championships

See also

Kai Alert and Noland Barrett emerged as the standout performers

Jamaica News

Mother and daughter charged with murder

The St Elizabeth police have charged two females with the murder of Francois Vassell, a 23-year-old farmer of Roses Valley district in St Elizabeth, following an incident on Monday, April 1.
The ac

Jamaica News

3 guns, including rifles, plus wanted man bagged in St James on Thurs

Two rifles, a pistol and five magazines were seized by a joint police-military team during a number of targeted operations St James on Thursday.
In Mount Salem, Montego Bay, the police, in collabor

Jamaica News

‘Armed burglar’ chopped inside man’s bedroom in Montego Bay

Thirty-year-old Jerome Campbell, a labourer of Queen’s Drive, Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with burglary, assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon relative to an incident

World News

Earthquake shakes New York City area

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard. 

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols