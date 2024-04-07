Boy in custody for one crime now facing a murder rap Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy has been slapped with several charges following the shooting death of a 36-year-old man last month.

The teen, whose identity has not been released due to him being a minor, was in custody for another crime when he was charged.

He is now facing charges of murder, possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The deceased is Damian Palmer, who was killed on Chancery Lane in Kingston on March 12.

The Kingston Central police report that about 12:50pm, Palmer was standing at a section of the road among a group of friends, when the teen and other men, armed with guns, opened fire hitting him. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Following investigative leads, the teen was charged while in custody for the other crime. The police did not disclose the nature of that other crime.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.