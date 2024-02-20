Elderly man chops 59-year-old cousin to death Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Elderly man chops 59-year-old cousin to death Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sygnus facilitates international acquisition for Tropical Battery

GraceKennedy launches 2024 internship programme

First Rock celebrates first KFC Costa Rica opening

American Airlines is raising bag fees

Elderly man accused of chopping 59-y-o cousin to death

Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury crisis deepens

Last day to apply for 2024 Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy

1990 World Cup final scorer Andreas Brehme dies at 63

SVL unveils new employee learning platform powered by Edufocal

PIOJ launches new growth mapping tool for Jamaica

Tuesday Feb 20

20°C
Jamaica News

Suspect surrenders to police

Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives from the Clarks Town Police Station have charged 60-year-old man with murder following the chopping death of his cousin, 59-year-old William Jenkins, at his Trelawny home on Sunday.

Charged is 60-year-old Roy Rose, otherwise called ‘Mafia’, a farmer of Sherwood district, Clarks Town in the parish.

Reports are that about 2 am, Rose went to Jenkins’ Sherwood district home and entered his room, where he allegedly used a machete to inflict wounds to the farmer’s head.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Jenkins was seen on a bed in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rose later turned himself in to the police; he was subsequently charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Sygnus facilitates international acquisition for Tropical Battery

Business

GraceKennedy launches 2024 internship programme

Business

First Rock celebrates first KFC Costa Rica opening

More From

Jamaica News

Herbert Morrison Principal Paul Adams found alive after going missing

The education fraternity, family members and friends of past Jamaica Teachers’ Association President and current Herbert Morrison Technical High School Principal, Paul Adams, are breathing a sigh of r

Jamaica News

See also

AK-47 assault rifle bagged in Cambridge, St James

An AK-47 assault rifle, along with a magazine containing five 7.62 cartridges, were seized in Cambridge, St James on Monday, February 19.
Reports from the police are that about 7:35 am, a joint pol

Jamaica News

Trelawny quadruple crash victims identified

Lawmen assigned to the Falmouth Traffic Department have commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision that claimed the lives of four men on the Rock main road in Trelawny yest

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Another cold front moves across the island

Jamaicans who have been wishing for another cold front after the one a week ago, have got their wish.
The Meteorological Service, in a 5 am forecast on Tuesday, reported that a cold front is mo

World News

US man, a suspected dog breeder, mauled to death by pit bulls

A Compton, California man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday.
The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles

Business

American Airlines is raising bag fees

Also changing how customers earn frequent-flyer points

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols