Elderly man chops 59-year-old cousin to death Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Clarks Town Police Station have charged 60-year-old man with murder following the chopping death of his cousin, 59-year-old William Jenkins, at his Trelawny home on Sunday.

Charged is 60-year-old Roy Rose, otherwise called ‘Mafia’, a farmer of Sherwood district, Clarks Town in the parish.

Reports are that about 2 am, Rose went to Jenkins’ Sherwood district home and entered his room, where he allegedly used a machete to inflict wounds to the farmer’s head.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Jenkins was seen on a bed in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rose later turned himself in to the police; he was subsequently charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.