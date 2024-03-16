Ex-cop attacked and shot dead by gunmen in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A man said to be an ex police man was shot and killed by unknown assailant in St Ann on Friday.

The decease has been identified as Kenyouth Jason Dawkins, resident of the Bamboo section of the parish.

Reports are that at about 9:30 pm, Dawkins was at an establishment when two men entered, pulled firearm and opened fire hitting the victim several times.

The licensed firearm of the slain man was stolen by the criminals, police said in a report.

The shooters then fled from the location.

Dawkins was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.