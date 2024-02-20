First Rock celebrates first KFC Costa Rica opening Loop Jamaica

First Rock Real Estate is proud to announce the completion of KFC El Roble in Costa Rica. This restaurant is the first of two KFC locations that First Rock has planned for the Latin American market. The entire construction process, from the blueprint to the opening of the restaurant, was completed in less than three months.

First Rock acquired two parcels of land in Alajuela, San Jose, for the construction of two KFC restaurants in Q4 2023.

Latin America represents the most profitable region for KFC worldwide, and the Costa Rican franchise has been voted number one in Latin America for the past few years.

Construction was completed in just under three months, surpassing initial expectations and making KFC El Roble the 55th KFC location in the Central American country.

Shaun Myers, Senior VP, Group Finance & International Business (left), and Betsabe Beraja, Country Officer of FirstRock Capital LATAM (right), savour the flavours of the newly built KFC El Roble.

Shaun Myers, Senior VP, of Group Finance & International Business at FirstRock Group, expressed his delight with the rapid and efficient construction process, stating, “We are thrilled with the quick and efficient construction process of KFC El Roble. Completing the project in under three months not only demonstrates the capabilities of our team but also underscores our commitment to delivering value to our investors. Based on this timeline, we should see returns on our investment earlier than we originally anticipated,” he touted.

FirstRock, International Trade and Finance SRL, and Constarq SA partnered to achieve the completion of KFC El Roble. Their success has led to the anticipation of the opening of a second KFC location in San Rafael by mid-March.

These developments further solidify First Rock’s commitment to regional diversification.