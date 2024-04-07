Labourer suggests repaying woman re botched motor vehicle sale Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine labourer has signalled his intention to repay a woman following his failure to turn over a motor vehicle for which the woman had paid him more than $1 million.

The developments occurred when Patrick Rennie, a 37-year-old resident of Spanish Town, St Catherine, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week.

Rennie is charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence relative to the incident.

Following the accused man’s suggestion of reimbursing the female complainant, the presiding judge set May 7 as another mention date in the matter.

According to the allegations outlined in court, Rennie and the woman engaged in negotiations for the sale of a Toyota Probox motorcar on March 23, 2021.

After a price was arrived at between the two, the woman reportedly paid Rennie in two tranches, after which the latter agreed to supply the vehicle to the woman.

However, it is further alleged that Rennie became elusive and failed to honour his end of the bargain, or return the money he received for the vehicle.

The complainant later filed a report with the police.

Following a probe, Rennie was arrested and charged.