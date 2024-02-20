Man charged months after 15-y-o girl killed in home invasion Loop Jamaica

Man charged months after 15-y-o girl killed in home invasion Loop Jamaica
Six months after 15-year-old Jamalia Cole was murdered during a home invasion in Albert Town, Trelawny, a young man has been charged in connection with the Independence Day incident.

He is 23-year-old Timoy Brown, otherwise called ‘Big Head’, of Cotton Tree in Allside District, which is also in Trelawny.

Brown was on Monday charged with misprision of a felony. 

Reports from the police are that about 1 am, Jamalia, her mother and two other relatives were at home when the assailants entered their home.

The culprit/s inflicted several wounds on three of the four occupants; an eight-year-old escaped injuries.

The victims were taken to hospital where Jamalia later died. Her mother and the other teen were hospitalised then.

As the investigations continued, the police apprehended Brown just over a week ago, and he reportedly admitted to having knowledge of the teen’s murder.

He was later charged and is awaiting a court date.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said it remains committed to their quest for justice for all.

As the investigation progresses into this and other crimes, the police said investigators are renewing their appeal to people with information about criminals and criminal activities to share anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

