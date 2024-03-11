‘Mi just want back mi daughter’ – parents of stolen newborn baby Loop Jamaica

The parents of a newborn baby girl are now appealing for help to find their daughter after she was taken from her mother while on the compound of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on Monday.

“Mi just want back mi daughter,” her dad, Kevin Robe, said on Monday in downtown Kingston.

The child, 11-day-old Kimoya Shantana Robe, was stolen at about 10:05am, by a woman the child’s mother had previously seen on her routine clinic visits at the healthcare facility.

Kimoya Robe’s parents Kevin Robe and Christiana Blake

Reports from the police are that the suspect is of brown complexion, medium build, about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and appears to be in her thirties. She was last seen dressed in a white blouse, blue jeans pants and white slippers.

On Monday morning, the suspect reportedly approached the mother, who is wheelchair-bound, and offered to assist her with the Kimoya.

The mother then reportedly handed her the baby and while talking to the suspect, she left, claiming she would return momentarily.

The attempted to stop the woman however, she left with the baby and did not return.

A report was made and the hospital compound was checked, however, there were no signs of the infant or suspect.

The baby was last seen wearing a pink polka dot onesie, green and white socks and green hat.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to call the Denham Town police at 922-6441, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.

Watch as the Kimoya’s parents explained what happened.