Natrece East and Habiba Harris shine on final day of Carifta Trials Loop Jamaica

Wolmer’s Girls’ Natrece East completed the only sprint double at the weekend when she won the Girls’ Under-17 200 metres on the third and final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Aided by a positive wind of 3.2 metres per second, East stopped the clock at 23.86 seconds to retain the title, beating the St Jago High pair of Shannia Campbell (24.27) and Adora Campbell (24.29).

On Saturday, East successfully defended her Under-17 100m title, clocking in at 11.62 (1.0m/s), just below her personal best time of 11.59 seconds.

Despite failing to advance to the Boys’ Under-17 100m final, Oshane Jarvis of Green Island secured victory in the 200m with a time of 22.29 seconds (-1.9m/s). Byron Walker of Calabar, who finished fifth in the 100m, secured second place in 22.41, while Thomas Daley of Cornwall College, who finished sixth in the 100m, claimed third in 22.42.

Gary Card of Wolmer’s won the Boys’ Under-20 200m final in a new personal best of 20.79 seconds (2.0m/s), easily defeating Muschett High’s Johan-Ramaldo Smythe (21.19) and Munro College’s Romario Hines (21.26).

Shanoya Douglas of Muschett High, who secured third place in the 100m event on Saturday, claimed victory in the Girls’ Under-20 200m with a big personal best of 22.85 seconds (2.1m/s), improving upon her previous record of 24.16 set on January 5 at the JC meet. Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High, the runner-up in the 100m, finished second in 23.49, while Joune Armstrong of Edwin Allen, who placed fifth in the 100m, secured third place with a time of 23.90.

Habiba Harris (centre) of STETHS wins the Girls U20 110m hurdles.

Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), who created a stunning upset last year by defeating World Under-20 Championships silver medalist Alexis James, successfully defended her Under-20 100m hurdles title.

Harris powered home in a new personal best of 12.95 seconds (1.9m/s), improving upon her previous best of 13.35, which she recorded on March 12, 2023, when she triumphed over James. She equaled the 13.35 on February 3 for a World Under-20 leading time. This time of 12.95 seconds now stands as the new World Under-20 leading mark.

St Jago High’s Briana Campbell and Hydel’s Shania Myers secured second and third place, respectively, with times of 13.14 and 13.17 seconds. Their performances also eclipsed the previous World Under-20 leading time.

Calabar High’s Shaquane Gordon also ran a World Under-20 leading time of 13.32 seconds (1.5m/s) to successfully defend his Under-20 110m hurdles title, defeating Jamaica College’s (JC) Daniel Beckford (13.44) and Excelsior’s Richard Hall (13.55).

Malayia Duncan of St Jago High dominated the Girls’ Under-17 100m hurdles, clocking 13.21 seconds (0.9m/s), followed by Angel Robinson (13.70) from Edwin Allen High and Michaelann Lindo (13.74) from St Catherine High.

Michael Dwyer of St Jago claimed victory in the Boys’ Under-17 110m hurdles with a time of 13.85 seconds (2.4m/s), trailed by Robert Miller (14.10) from Calabar and Jonathon Clarke (14.30) from Kingston College (KC).

JC’s middle-distance star Kemarrio Bygrave won the Boys’ Under-20 800m in 1:51.10 seconds to complete the 800m-1500m double. On Saturday, he ran 4:01.58 to win the 1500m.

Monique Stewart of Edwin Allen, who finished third in the Girls’ Under-20 1500, won the 800m in 2:08.86. St Catherine High’s Kitania Headley finished second in 2:08.99, and Alphansus Davis’ Carlene Temple placed third in 2:09.59.

Kevongayle Fowler of Edwin Allen, who finished third in the Girls’ Under-17 1500m, returned to win the 800m in 2:12.35, denying Alikay Reynolds of Alphansus Davis the double victory. Reynolds finished a close second in 2:12.38 after winning the 1500m on Saturday.

Nastassia Fletcher from Hydel High won the Girls’ Under-17 400m hurdles in 1:02.34 to complete a double victory. She also won the 400m on Saturday.

Robert Miller of Calabar claimed victory in the Boys’ Under-17 400m hurdles in 52.74 seconds, defeating St George’s College’s Francisco Williams (53.64) and Edwin Allen’s Orando Pine (54.28).

Shamer Blake of Elite Performance took the Boys’ Under-20 400m hurdles in 51.01, while Kelly Ann Carr of Edwin Allen, who placed third in the 400m, won the Girls’ Under-20 400m hurdles in 58.40 seconds.

Kaydeen Johnson from Hydel, who finished second to Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen in the Girls’ Under-20 1500m on Saturday, returned to easily win the 3000m in 10:19.82 seconds.

Odane Davidson of Calabar triumphed in the Boys’ Under-20 5000m in 16:33.20, defeating the JC pair of Tyrone Lawson (16:47.30) and Alex Baker (17:00.60).

The JAAA selection panel will soon meet to choose Jamaica’s team for the 51st edition of the Carifta Games. The event is scheduled to occur at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, from March 30 to April 1.