The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
NCB teams up with music producer Rvssian

“Scamming is not something I authorise,” says music producer Rvssian.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Aiming to connect with a wider audience, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has tapped into the follower base of international music producer, Tarik ‘Rvssian’ Johnston, to help in its mission to raise awareness on fraud prevention.

This move complements the bank’s ongoing initiatives to educate and safeguard customers against various fraudulent or ‘scamming’ schemes, which have resulted in significant financial losses for many. “Fraud and scamming have become an increasing problem within our society, impacting individuals and businesses alike,” shared Sheree Martin, Executive Vice President of the Retail Banking division at NCB.

“But we’re not going to stop fighting to protect our customers and raise awareness about the importance of vigilance when it comes to protecting their money.”

The founder of the renowned Head Concussion and Rich Immigrants Record Labels, ‘Rvssian’, noted, “I experienced scamming myself a few years ago. My card was cloned and used to buy US$5,000 worth of money orders. So I want to just encourage people to be vigilant when it comes to their bank accounts and cards, where they use them, and whom they give access to them. Also, don’t believe everything you see on the internet or go around just clicking on all types of links. Call someone to verify first.”

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Rvssian also shared, “I want to help raise awareness of fraud because it’s a real issue affecting people from all over the world. No one would like to hear their mom or dad get scammed or any hard-working person they know. I think that once people understand how it works, they will know how to better protect themselves against these unauthorised transactions. Scamming is not something I authorise.”

Nicole Campbell Robinson, Assistant Vice President, Group Marketing & Communications added, “We’re very excited to partner with Rvssian, whose influence and advocacy will strengthen our efforts to combat fraud while empowering our customers with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves. This is an important issue and we’re going to stop at nothing to ensure that our customers are educated and empowered.”

