Over $560 million worth of Wigton stocks exchanged in Thursday trading Loop Jamaica

Wigton Windfarm shareholders traded over 560 million units on Thursday to lead trading volumes on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

It was bound to happen, an investor offloading shares in Wigton which finally doubled from its 2019 listing price.

The trade was worth the equivalent of over $560 million. The JSE data said that the stock sale occurred between $1.08 and $0.95 on the day. It was the largest trade in years for the stock that listed at $0.50. It was not immediately clear who sold or bought the shares.

Also on Thursday, Wigton led declines down 15 per cent to $0.96, followed by Blue Power Group down 14 per cent to $2.78, Supreme Ventures down 12 per cent to $23.36 and ISP Finance down 11 per cent to $28.10.

The top advancing stocks were MPC Caribbean Clean Energy gained 27 per cent to $109.48, Proven gained 10 per cent to $23.95, JMMB Preference shares gained 9.5 per cent to $3.45, Pulse gained 9.0 per cent to $1.87, and Cargo Handlers gained 8.5 per cent to $14.35.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 5,043.75 points (1.45 per cent) to close at 343,893.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 574,986,873 valued at $628,153,811.52

Meanwhile, the JSE Main Index declined by 5,393.37 points (1.60 per cent) to close at 330,935.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 566,948,248 valued at $597,471,742.58.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 1.64 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 3,828.33 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,038,625 valued at $30,682,068.94.