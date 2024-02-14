Senior citizen booked for another’s murder in Lionel Town, Clarendon Loop Jamaica

The Lionel Town police in Clarendon have charged a man, 61-year Michael Foster, with the murder of 61-year-old Boneta Stewart, otherwise called ‘Mikey Mouse’, a farmer of Cockpit district, Lionel Town, who was stabbed to death in his community on Monday, February 12.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 6:30 pm, Stewart and a man got into an argument, which subsequently escalated, and the man used a kitchen knife to stab Stewart several times before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, February 13 at about 6:30 am, law enforcers revisited the scene and found Foster, and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.