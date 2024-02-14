Senior citizen booked for another’s murder in Lionel Town, Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Senior citizen booked for another’s murder in Lionel Town, Clarendon Loop Jamaica
The Lionel Town police in Clarendon have charged a man, 61-year Michael Foster, with the murder of 61-year-old Boneta Stewart, otherwise called ‘Mikey Mouse’, a farmer of Cockpit district, Lionel Town, who was stabbed to death in his community on Monday, February 12.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 6:30 pm, Stewart and a man got into an argument, which subsequently escalated, and the man used a kitchen knife to stab Stewart several times before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, February 13 at about 6:30 am, law enforcers revisited the scene and found Foster, and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

