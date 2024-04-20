Warning issued to persons visiting health facilities with weapons Loop Jamaica

Warning issued to persons visiting health facilities with weapons
Health officials have issued a warning to persons visiting hospitals and other medical facilities with offensive weapons.

The Southern Regional Health Authority in a release has sought to remind the public that it is unlawful to carry any object that is classified as an offensive weapon to hospitals, health centres or other health facilities.

“An offensive weapon is any article made or changed for use for causing or intending to cause injury to a person; any dagger, any swordstick,ballistic knife, butterfly knife, flick knife, knuckleduster, knuckle knife or any knife which is commonly known as a switchblade, ratchet knife or rambo knife,” health officials said in a release.

Section 3 of the Offensive Weapons (Prohibition) Act, prohibits persons from having ‘offensive weapons’ in any public place without lawfulauthority or reasonable excuse, the release outlined.

“Persons found in breach will be reported to the police,” the release stated.

The SRHA, administrates public health care facilities in St. Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon.

