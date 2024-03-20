WellnessWednesday: Is rosemary your new daily elixir? Loop Jamaica

If you take a whiff of fresh-cut rosemary bush, you may be instantly intoxicated by the pungent zing of the herb.

A sip of the tea and some may be transported to an idyllic countryside or spa waiting area with the sensory journey from a sip of rosemary tea.

We’ve mentioned the wonders of rosemary before when Trevor Luke brought us a Saturday Special. But, despite the absence of smell-o-vision, we’re confident the aroma is unmatched.

Even though rosemary is a mainstay in the herb arena, using it to make teas is just as beneficial as applying it to your meats for seasoning or use as fragrance in soaps and cosmetics.

The revitaliser herb, according to nutritionist Vidhi Chawla is an “… evergreen herb…used as a seasoning in a variety of dishes, such as soups, casseroles, salads, and stews, due to its amazing flavour and fragrance.”

Chawla also noted that rosemary is “good for your skin, hair, and overall health”. But, what are some other benefits? Your #wellnesswednesdays ‘herbivores’ at Loop News explore the benefits of a rosemary-infused tea time.

1 Instant mood booster

Certain chemical compounds of rosemary have been shown to reduce anxiety, boost one’s mood, and improve concentration. This is especially great and useful when had at the start of your day, but is just as effective at other times, either by smelling rosemary or drinking its tea.

2 Natural mosquito repellent

In a previous post on organic homemade remedies, Loop News noted some insect-repelling benefits to using rosemary. The herb may also be used in its most natural habitat – an herb garden – to repel slugs, mosquitoes, and beetles, from the scent it emits naturally.

3 Keeps up hydration

The temperature has risen. Spring has sprung and the climate may grow increasingly hot from here on out. To stay hydrated, we recommend pulling out all the stops. This may include making a homemade rosemary mister with a rosemary-infused water solution.