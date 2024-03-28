‘Keep me out of your fabrications,’ Tufton tells bloggers Loop Jamaica

'Keep me out of your fabrications,' Tufton tells bloggers
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Warns that ‘lies… could lead to serious legal trouble’

Dr ChristopherTufton

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is warning bloggers to keep his name out of their “fabrications”, declaring that failure to do so could lead to “serious” legal implications.

Tufton was responding to a viral Tiktok video in which a woman made certain assertions linking him to a funeral home.

Some bloggers who are known to be attached to the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) have also been peddling the claims across various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

In posts on Instagram and X on Thursday, Tufton said spreading lies undermines trust.

“🗣️🗣️Spreading FAKE news for political gain harm’s EVERYONE!!! Lies undermine trust and could lead to serious legal trouble. Keep me out of your fabrications,” he warned.

The X post from Dr Christopher Tufton.

In responding to his post on X, in particular, users urged the minister to take legal action against those who are involved in spreading supposed misinformation about him.

Tufton’s son, Charles, also came to the defence of his father on Wednesday after one such popular PNP blogger joined others in peddling the supposed misinformation about Tufton.

“Let me just define a term quickly for you:

“A statement that is not accurate & (is) injurious to a person’s reputation is known as libel.

“Be guided accordingly,” Charles told a woman on X.

